Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 1,100 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in ABB were worth $2,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABB. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new position in ABB in the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in ABB by 2.5% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 160,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ABB by 8.2% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its holdings in ABB by 2.7% in the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 65,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in ABB by 2.1% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 62,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABB stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,899,132. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.12. ABB Ltd has a twelve month low of $17.71 and a twelve month high of $21.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.18.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. ABB had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.50 target price on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ABB has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.09.

About ABB

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

