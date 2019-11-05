Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $3.06 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $3,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 101.2% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Delphi Private Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, TCG Advisors LP grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 576.6% during the second quarter. TCG Advisors LP now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period.

BATS:USMV traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.07. 1,351,849 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.27. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

