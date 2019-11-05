Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Holdings in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 816.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,482,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,876 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 19,589.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,085,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,553 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Dollar General by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,655,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,467,574,000 after acquiring an additional 957,133 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 8,563.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 788,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,560,000 after acquiring an additional 779,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Dollar General by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,673,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,675,000 after acquiring an additional 762,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

DG has been the subject of several research reports. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on Dollar General from $152.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Oppenheimer upgraded Dollar General to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $153.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (up previously from $156.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.82.

DG traded up $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.12. 19,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,333,143. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.53. Dollar General Corp. has a 1-year low of $98.08 and a 1-year high of $166.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $160.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 6.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 7th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 21.44%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

