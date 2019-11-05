Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 3,006 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 196.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $158.84. The stock had a trading volume of 490 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,034. The company has a 50-day moving average of $150.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.76. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.72 and a fifty-two week high of $158.11.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

