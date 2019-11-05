Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 141 Shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in Clorox by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new position in Clorox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,373,000. Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new position in Clorox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,608,000. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CLX shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Clorox from $172.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine cut Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Cfra cut Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $138.00 target price on Clorox and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

NYSE:CLX traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.08. The company had a trading volume of 18,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,068. Clorox Co has a fifty-two week low of $143.58 and a fifty-two week high of $167.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.38.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 123.56% and a net margin of 13.20%. Clorox’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Clorox Co will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 29th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

In other news, SVP Michael R. Costello sold 3,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total transaction of $520,321.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,786,796.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael R. Costello sold 6,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.56, for a total value of $1,137,432.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,716,840.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

