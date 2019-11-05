Oppenheimer Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for Advanced Micro Devices in a report issued on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer now expects that the semiconductor manufacturer will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.26. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ FY2020 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 3.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AMD. Cowen set a $40.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.76.

AMD opened at $36.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $37.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 3.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $16.03 and a 12 month high of $36.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 5,801.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,053,535 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $396,435,000 after acquiring an additional 12,832,339 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,711,218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,271,190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,205,071 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4,396.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,495,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $75,789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440,177 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,709,000. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 3,947,365 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $119,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,510 shares in the last quarter. 62.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 128,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total transaction of $3,718,790.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,289,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,265,770.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 128,240 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total value of $4,199,860.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 475,013 shares in the company, valued at $15,556,675.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,717,910 shares of company stock worth $55,472,995. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.