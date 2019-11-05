Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 318 Shares of BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BIO-TECHNE were worth $3,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in BIO-TECHNE by 20.2% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 129,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 21,840 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BIO-TECHNE during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in BIO-TECHNE by 183.3% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in BIO-TECHNE during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in BIO-TECHNE during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

In other BIO-TECHNE news, Director Robert V. Baumgartner bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $191.06 per share, with a total value of $95,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,726 shares in the company, valued at $1,667,189.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth bought 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $185.00 per share, with a total value of $37,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TECH traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $205.05. The company had a trading volume of 493 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,500. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $201.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 4.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.22. BIO-TECHNE Corp has a 52-week low of $132.75 and a 52-week high of $217.15.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $183.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.38 million. BIO-TECHNE had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 12.68%. BIO-TECHNE’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that BIO-TECHNE Corp will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. BIO-TECHNE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.68%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub raised BIO-TECHNE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet lowered BIO-TECHNE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Leerink Swann reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up previously from $230.00) on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. BIO-TECHNE has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.83.

About BIO-TECHNE

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

