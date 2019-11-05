Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 16,137 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 72.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,137 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $2,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAH stock traded down $2.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.34. 216,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 954,292. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $43.24 and a 12 month high of $78.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.90.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.11. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 60.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booz Allen Hamilton has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

