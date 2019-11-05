Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $4.01 Million Stock Position in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,462 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $4,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinix by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,717,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,404,948,000 after acquiring an additional 102,976 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 1.0% during the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,637,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,834,270,000 after purchasing an additional 36,129 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Equinix by 3.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,240,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $625,787,000 after purchasing an additional 43,861 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 195.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,038,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,634,000 after purchasing an additional 686,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 3.8% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 652,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,806,000 after purchasing an additional 23,818 shares during the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EQIX stock traded down $12.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $530.77. The stock had a trading volume of 9,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,595. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $569.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $523.47. Equinix Inc has a fifty-two week low of $335.29 and a fifty-two week high of $609.97.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by ($3.55). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equinix Inc will post 20.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a $2.46 dividend. This represents a $9.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.56%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating and set a $620.00 target price (up previously from $545.00) on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Nomura increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $524.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $567.90.

In other news, Director Camp Peter Van sold 3,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.78, for a total transaction of $1,754,347.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,314.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.33, for a total transaction of $141,332.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,619,876.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,314 shares of company stock valued at $5,140,939. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

