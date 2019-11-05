Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $3.39 Million Stock Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $3,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HAS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 13.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,553,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,635,000 after buying an additional 1,106,949 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 3.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,129,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,216,000 after purchasing an additional 533,737 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the second quarter worth approximately $52,180,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the second quarter worth approximately $45,199,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the second quarter worth approximately $32,243,000. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

HAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hasbro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.21.

Shares of NASDAQ HAS traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.06. 35,045 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,543,066. The firm has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.48. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.84 and a 12 month high of $126.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 30.40%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

