Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:ASX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:ASX) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 679,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 36,108 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $3,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in ASE Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in ASE Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ASE Technology by 151.1% in the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 26,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ASX stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $5.21. 2,251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,050. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.97. ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd has a twelve month low of $3.46 and a twelve month high of $5.31.

ASX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ASE Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Macquarie raised shares of ASE Technology from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ASE Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.38.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services (EMS) in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip-chip ball grid array (BGA), flip-chip chip scale package (fcCSP), advanced chip scale packages (aCSP), quad flat packages, thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, high-band package on package, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper wire and silver bonding solutions, as well as module-based solutions.

