Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,455 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 548 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $3,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FCFS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of FirstCash by 8.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,912,083 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $691,346,000 after buying an additional 538,136 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FirstCash in the second quarter valued at about $27,971,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in FirstCash in the second quarter valued at about $17,939,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in FirstCash by 85.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 201,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,189,000 after purchasing an additional 92,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in FirstCash by 13.8% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 711,120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $71,126,000 after purchasing an additional 86,312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

FCFS traded down $0.74 on Tuesday, hitting $83.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,468. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.50. FirstCash Inc has a 12-month low of $66.28 and a 12-month high of $106.80.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.84. The company had revenue of $452.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.76 million. FirstCash’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wedbush cut their target price on FirstCash from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays lowered FirstCash from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities lowered FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

In other FirstCash news, Director James H. Graves sold 3,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.33, for a total value of $357,290.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,947.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

