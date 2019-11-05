Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 867 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 633,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.7% of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $74,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 164,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,427,000 after buying an additional 7,259 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 6,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 344.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 88,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,857,000 after purchasing an additional 68,329 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 86,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,657 shares during the period. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 8,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $125.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.02.

NYSE:JPM traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $129.93. The stock had a trading volume of 434,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,419,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $91.11 and a 52 week high of $129.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.21.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 24.70%. The business had revenue of $29.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Gordon Smith sold 83,289 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total value of $9,993,014.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 393,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,175,776.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,594 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.78, for a total value of $582,427.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,638,251.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,746 shares of company stock worth $10,684,810. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

