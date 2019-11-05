ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Price Target Lowered to $78.00 at UBS Group

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) had its price target dropped by UBS Group from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on OKE. Barclays set a $79.00 target price on shares of ONEOK and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of ONEOK from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group upped their price target on shares of ONEOK to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $81.00 in a report on Sunday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.75.

Shares of OKE stock opened at $71.92 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.95. ONEOK has a 1 year low of $50.26 and a 1 year high of $77.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.13.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Madrona Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the third quarter worth $402,000. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.7% in the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 120,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ONEOK in the third quarter valued at $19,947,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in ONEOK in the third quarter valued at $3,469,000. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. increased its stake in ONEOK by 5.2% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 3,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 74.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

