OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Lifted to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of OneMain (NYSE:OMF) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on OMF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of OneMain from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.50 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of OneMain from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneMain from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays restated a hold rating on shares of OneMain in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of OneMain from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. OneMain has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.45.

Shares of NYSE OMF traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.77. 518,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,418. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.35. OneMain has a twelve month low of $22.47 and a twelve month high of $43.28.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $821.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.15 million. OneMain had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 21.14%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that OneMain will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.76%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in OneMain in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in OneMain in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in OneMain by 164.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in OneMain in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in OneMain in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

