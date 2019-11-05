Ondori (RSTR) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Ondori (CURRENCY:RSTR) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. Ondori has a total market capitalization of $3.53 million and $233.00 worth of Ondori was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ondori coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, CoinExchange and Bleutrade. In the last seven days, Ondori has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00016636 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000113 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003068 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Wavesbet (WBET) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 31.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Blockburn (BURN) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000538 BTC.

About Ondori

Ondori (RSTR) is a coin. Ondori’s total supply is 43,903,795,597 coins and its circulating supply is 37,766,847,790 coins. The Reddit community for Ondori is /r/ondoricoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ondori is rstr.io . Ondori’s official Twitter account is @ondoricoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ondori Coin Trading

Ondori can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, DragonEX and Bleutrade. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ondori directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ondori should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ondori using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

