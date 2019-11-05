Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Obalon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OBLN) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 943,756 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 128% from the previous session’s volume of 414,373 shares.The stock last traded at $1.92 and had previously closed at $1.81.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OBLN shares. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Obalon Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Obalon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Obalon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.90.
The stock has a market capitalization of $9.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of -4.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.86 and its 200-day moving average is $1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
About Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN)
Obalon Therapeutics, Inc, a vertically integrated medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat people who are obese and overweight. The company offers the Obalon balloon system designed to provide weight loss in obese patients. Obalon Therapeutics, Inc was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.
