Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a specialty finance company. It provides customized, one-stop credit solutions to companies with limited access to public or syndicated capital markets. The company generates current income and capital appreciation by providing companies with flexible and innovative financing solutions including first and second lien loans, unsecured and mezzanine loans and preferred equity. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation, formerly known as Fifth Street Finance Corp., is based in CA, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on OCSL. ValuEngine lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.31.

Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.13. The stock had a trading volume of 272,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,536. The company has a market capitalization of $732.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.29. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 52 week low of $4.08 and a 52 week high of $5.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The company had revenue of $36.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.57 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 96.11%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 22,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total transaction of $119,533.50. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 9.4% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 4,358,893 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,579,000 after acquiring an additional 375,837 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 5.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,293,633 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,431,000 after acquiring an additional 108,400 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,548,604 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,393,000 after acquiring an additional 28,159 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 3.1% during the second quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 1,312,590 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,114,000 after acquiring an additional 39,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 10.8% during the second quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,221,418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,620,000 after acquiring an additional 119,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.29% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

