Nxt Hits One Day Trading Volume of $462,798.00 (NXT)

Nxt (CURRENCY:NXT) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. Over the last week, Nxt has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nxt has a total market capitalization of $13.83 million and $462,798.00 worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nxt coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0138 or 0.00000148 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange, OKEx and C-CEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nxt alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00023746 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00008547 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00008781 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005332 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010845 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded down 33.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000058 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000123 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Nxt Profile

NXT is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. Nxt’s official message board is nxtforum.org . Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nxt’s official website is nxt.org

Buying and Selling Nxt

Nxt can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Livecoin, Indodax, CoinEgg, Upbit, Stocks.Exchange, SouthXchange, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, C-CEX, OKEx and Poloniex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nxt should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nxt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nxt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nxt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.