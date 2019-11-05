nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.20.

A number of research analysts have commented on NVT shares. Gabelli downgraded nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on nVent Electric from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded nVent Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Sunday, August 4th. Finally, G.Research downgraded nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

In related news, CEO Beth Wozniak purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.29 per share, for a total transaction of $106,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in nVent Electric by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in nVent Electric by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in nVent Electric by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 65,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in nVent Electric by 22,488.9% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 14,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVT opened at $24.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.28. nVent Electric has a 52 week low of $19.04 and a 52 week high of $28.49. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.67.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $559.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. nVent Electric’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that nVent Electric will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 17th. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 40.23%.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

See Also: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.