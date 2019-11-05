Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $65.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 32.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on NTR. Citigroup set a $61.00 price target on Nutrien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Nutrien from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Securities reduced their price target on Nutrien from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Nutrien from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Consumer Edge initiated coverage on Nutrien in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.40.

Get Nutrien alerts:

NTR stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.21. 1,386,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,533,768. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Nutrien has a 1-year low of $43.96 and a 1-year high of $57.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.06. The firm has a market cap of $28.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTR. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the second quarter worth $166,998,000. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the second quarter worth $69,931,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 11.3% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,580,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,725,000 after purchasing an additional 872,389 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the second quarter worth $46,240,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 5.7% during the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 13,435,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,661,000 after purchasing an additional 718,508 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.