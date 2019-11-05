NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.60

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the pipeline company on Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of NYSE:NS opened at $28.73 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.63. NuStar Energy has a fifty-two week low of $19.81 and a fifty-two week high of $30.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Get NuStar Energy alerts:

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). NuStar Energy had a negative net margin of 9.77% and a positive return on equity of 31.79%. The company had revenue of $372.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NuStar Energy will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on NuStar Energy in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut NuStar Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. NuStar Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

See Also: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for NuStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.