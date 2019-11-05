Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on NVO. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Pareto Securities upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $159.65.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,279,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,419. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.61. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $42.94 and a 1-year high of $57.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.47.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.44% and a return on equity of 75.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,521,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,000 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 102.9% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,901,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,069,000 after acquiring an additional 964,364 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 89.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,229,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,778,000 after acquiring an additional 580,944 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,901,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,559,000 after acquiring an additional 321,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.