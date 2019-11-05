Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.52-$0.54 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $156-$158 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $167.28 million.
Several research firms recently issued reports on NOVT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novanta from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Novanta from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.
NOVT stock opened at $87.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Novanta has a 1 year low of $57.07 and a 1 year high of $96.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 40.45 and a beta of 1.48.
Novanta Company Profile
Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.
