Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.52-$0.54 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $156-$158 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $167.28 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NOVT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novanta from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Novanta from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

NOVT stock opened at $87.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Novanta has a 1 year low of $57.07 and a 1 year high of $96.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 40.45 and a beta of 1.48.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $155.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.47 million. Novanta had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Novanta will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

