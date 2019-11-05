Northstar Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Northstar Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 151.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. Family Management Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Putnam FL Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $49,000.

VUG stock traded down $0.47 on Tuesday, reaching $171.75. 566,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,779. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $167.64 and a 200-day moving average of $164.43. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $124.85 and a twelve month high of $173.00.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

