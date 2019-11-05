Northern Oil and Gas (NOG) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Northern Oil and Gas (NASDAQ:NOG) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 12th. Analysts expect Northern Oil and Gas to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NOG traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.20. 175,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,683,095. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.99. Northern Oil and Gas has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $3.20.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.