Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Takes $44,000 Position in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SFE Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.4% during the third quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 227,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 415,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,502,000 after purchasing an additional 11,701 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 17.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,714,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,485,000 after purchasing an additional 251,487 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1,300.0% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 7.7% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 184,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,121,000 after purchasing an additional 13,249 shares in the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WY traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.68. 1,926,443 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,205,589. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.09. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 52-week low of $20.52 and a 52-week high of $30.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.66.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WY shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Scotiabank set a $28.50 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Bank of America set a $31.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.93.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

