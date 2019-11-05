Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the second quarter worth $1,659,000. Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in Corteva in the second quarter valued at $1,981,000. Private Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Corteva in the second quarter valued at $654,000. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Corteva in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Corteva in the second quarter valued at $422,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Corteva news, Director Klaus A. Engel bought 18,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $551,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,590. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE CTVA traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.66. 3,877,716 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,431,641. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.06. Corteva has a fifty-two week low of $24.35 and a fifty-two week high of $32.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th.

CTVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Corteva from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $34.50 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

