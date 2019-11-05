Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Has $609,000 Stake in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WEC. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,993,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,137,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,564,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $243,876,000 after purchasing an additional 212,488 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,479,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,690,000 after purchasing an additional 110,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WEC. UBS Group raised their target price on WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded WEC Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

Shares of WEC traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $91.06. The stock had a trading volume of 66,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,682. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 12 month low of $66.75 and a 12 month high of $98.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.30.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.66%.

In related news, VP William J. Guc sold 7,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.09, for a total transaction of $617,070.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,410.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott J. Lauber sold 7,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.38, for a total value of $668,152.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 245,849 shares of company stock valued at $22,963,496. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

