Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,405,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,820,000 after purchasing an additional 685,989 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,639,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,632,000 after purchasing an additional 245,109 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,607,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,325,000 after purchasing an additional 171,067 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,282,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,525,000 after purchasing an additional 427,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,252,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,889,000 after buying an additional 421,911 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,082,890. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $77.67 and a 12-month high of $81.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.39.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.