Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 125 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.8% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,600,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 6.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 8.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,636,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $249,096,000 after buying an additional 216,202 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,494,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,140,000 after buying an additional 47,033 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 20.3% during the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. 59.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $93.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.82.

ED traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,366. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.29 and a 1 year high of $94.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.52 and its 200-day moving average is $88.60.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 10.71%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.52%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

