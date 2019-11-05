Northcoast Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) – Equities researchers at Northcoast Research cut their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of IPG Photonics in a report released on Thursday, October 31st. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $4.38 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.85. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for IPG Photonics’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.51 EPS.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $329.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.93 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.84 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity set a $150.00 target price on IPG Photonics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IPG Photonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on IPG Photonics from $204.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. IPG Photonics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.31.

NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $145.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 2.17. IPG Photonics has a fifty-two week low of $104.64 and a fifty-two week high of $182.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 9.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.34.

In related news, CTO Igor Samartsev sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total transaction of $107,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 33.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IPGP. FMR LLC raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 342.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,708,000 after purchasing an additional 182,112 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 3.4% in the second quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 9,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 268.4% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in IPG Photonics in the second quarter worth $289,000. Finally, Renaissance Investment Group LLC bought a new position in IPG Photonics in the second quarter worth $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.21% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

