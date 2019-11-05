North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Given “Strong-Buy” Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James restated their strong-buy rating on shares of North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $26.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NOA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded North American Construction Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded North American Construction Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Shares of NYSE NOA traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.10. 259,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,926. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. North American Construction Group has a 12 month low of $7.82 and a 12 month high of $13.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.97 million, a PE ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 0.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This is an increase from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,337,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,448,000 after acquiring an additional 712,015 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in North American Construction Group by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,044,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,281,000 after purchasing an additional 55,100 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its stake in North American Construction Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 404,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in North American Construction Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 313,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in North American Construction Group by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 310,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,372,000 after purchasing an additional 86,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

