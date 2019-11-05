Norbord’s (OSB) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Norbord (NYSE:OSB) in a research note released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $45.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $40.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC upped their price objective on Norbord from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Norbord from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Norbord from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Vertical Research cut Norbord from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Norbord from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.67.

OSB opened at $28.97 on Friday. Norbord has a 12-month low of $19.46 and a 12-month high of $30.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 2.03.

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $435.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.09 million. Norbord had a positive return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 3.12%. Norbord’s quarterly revenue was down 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Norbord will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSB. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Norbord by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 470,698 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,669,000 after purchasing an additional 220,611 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Norbord by 3.3% in the second quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 5,397,009 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,063,000 after buying an additional 173,060 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Norbord by 84.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 372,375 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,231,000 after buying an additional 170,632 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Norbord by 39.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 591,904 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,673,000 after buying an additional 168,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Norbord by 19.2% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 859,278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,345,000 after buying an additional 138,494 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

About Norbord

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

