Norbord (OSB) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Norbord (NYSE: OSB) recently:
- 11/2/2019 – Norbord had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/2/2019 – Norbord had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $37.00 to $38.00.
- 11/1/2019 – Norbord was downgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 11/1/2019 – Norbord had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $40.00.
- 11/1/2019 – Norbord had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $28.00 to $37.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/31/2019 – Norbord was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/23/2019 – Norbord had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $30.00 to $37.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 10/11/2019 – Norbord was given a new $30.00 price target on by analysts at CIBC. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 10/2/2019 – Norbord was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Norbord Inc. is a producer of wood-based panels. It operates primarily in the United States, Europe and Canada. Norbord Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “
Shares of OSB stock opened at $28.97 on Tuesday. Norbord Inc has a 12 month low of $19.46 and a 12 month high of $30.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.13 and a 200-day moving average of $23.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.
Norbord (NYSE:OSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.04). Norbord had a positive return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $435.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Norbord Inc will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.
Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?
Receive News & Ratings for Norbord Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norbord Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.