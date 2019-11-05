Norbord (OSB) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Norbord (NYSE: OSB) recently:

11/2/2019 – Norbord had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/2/2019 – Norbord had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $37.00 to $38.00.

11/1/2019 – Norbord was downgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/1/2019 – Norbord had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $40.00.

11/1/2019 – Norbord had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $28.00 to $37.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/31/2019 – Norbord was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock.

10/23/2019 – Norbord had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from $30.00 to $37.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/11/2019 – Norbord was given a new $30.00 price target on by analysts at CIBC. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/2/2019 – Norbord was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Norbord Inc. is a producer of wood-based panels. It operates primarily in the United States, Europe and Canada. Norbord Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Shares of OSB stock opened at $28.97 on Tuesday. Norbord Inc has a 12 month low of $19.46 and a 12 month high of $30.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.13 and a 200-day moving average of $23.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.04). Norbord had a positive return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $435.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Norbord Inc will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norbord by 1.6% in the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,455 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Norbord by 37.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,021 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Norbord by 16.2% in the second quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 10,404 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Norbord by 30.1% in the second quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 11,537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norbord by 1.4% in the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 301,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

