Nomura Lowers Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target to $31.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Nomura from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Nomura’s price target suggests a potential upside of 51.44% from the stock’s previous close.
PINS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Argus raised Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Pinterest from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Pinterest from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson raised Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.60.
Shares of NYSE:PINS traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.47. The company had a trading volume of 13,207,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,360,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 15.06 and a current ratio of 15.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.39. Pinterest has a 1-year low of $18.71 and a 1-year high of $36.83.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 73.5% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 376.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. 14.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Pinterest Company Profile
Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.
