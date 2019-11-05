Nomura Lowers Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target to $31.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Nomura from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Nomura’s price target suggests a potential upside of 51.44% from the stock’s previous close.

PINS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Argus raised Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Pinterest from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Pinterest from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson raised Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.60.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PINS traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.47. The company had a trading volume of 13,207,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,360,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 15.06 and a current ratio of 15.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.39. Pinterest has a 1-year low of $18.71 and a 1-year high of $36.83.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $279.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.09 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pinterest will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 73.5% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 376.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. 14.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.