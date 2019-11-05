Noir Trading 13.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (NOR)

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. Noir has a market capitalization of $212,089.00 and $1.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Noir has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Noir coin can now be bought for about $0.0105 or 0.00000112 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Noir alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003214 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010710 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00220942 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $138.36 or 0.01474730 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000887 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00028638 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00119528 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Noir

Noir’s total supply is 20,186,638 coins. Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org . The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Noir Coin Trading

Noir can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noir should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Noir using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Noir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Noir and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.