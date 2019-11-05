Noble (NYSE:NE) Shares Down 5.3%

Noble Co. PLC (NYSE:NE)’s stock price was down 5.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.42 and last traded at $1.43, approximately 3,781,301 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 5,129,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.51.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Noble from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Scotiabank set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Noble and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Noble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lowered shares of Noble from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Pareto Securities lowered shares of Noble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.63.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Noble (NYSE:NE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.07. Noble had a negative net margin of 60.35% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $275.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Noble Co. PLC will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Julie H. Edwards purchased 25,000 shares of Noble stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.24 per share, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 189,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,734.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in Noble during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Noble during the second quarter valued at approximately $558,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Noble by 32.0% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 36,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 8,816 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Noble by 40.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 11,214 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its position in Noble by 18.0% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 45,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 6,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

About Noble

Noble Corporation plc operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry worldwide. It provides contract drilling services using mobile offshore drilling units. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 24 drilling rigs consisted of 8 drill ships, 4 semisubmersibles, and 12 jack ups.

