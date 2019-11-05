Noble Financial Analysts Give Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) a $7.10 Price Target

Noble Financial set a $7.10 price objective on Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) in a report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

ORN has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Orion Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orion Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Orion Group from $5.00 to $5.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.36.

Shares of Orion Group stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.43. The company had a trading volume of 246,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,855. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $147.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.68 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.53. Orion Group has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $5.54.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $199.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.27 million. Orion Group had a negative net margin of 16.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.87%. Sell-side analysts expect that Orion Group will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Group during the second quarter worth $1,946,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Orion Group by 9.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,819,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,688,000 after purchasing an additional 432,321 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Orion Group by 35.3% during the second quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,553,777 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,164,000 after purchasing an additional 405,794 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Orion Group by 13.9% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,192,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,555,000 after purchasing an additional 389,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Orion Group by 289.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 360,317 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 267,828 shares in the last quarter. 78.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orion Group Company Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company's marine construction services include construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

