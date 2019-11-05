Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) Shares Bought by Poplar Forest Capital LLC

Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its holdings in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) by 10.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,017,675 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 199,000 shares during the period. Noble Energy accounts for approximately 3.5% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings in Noble Energy were worth $45,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 50,236 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 13,198 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 104,414 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after buying an additional 28,465 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Noble Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 354,208 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $7,956,000 after buying an additional 36,545 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,131,889 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $25,422,000 after buying an additional 256,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NBL. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $28.00 price target on shares of Noble Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Noble Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Noble Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Noble Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Noble Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.14.

Shares of NYSE:NBL traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.67. 245,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,560,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.27. Noble Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.11 and a 1 year high of $28.96.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Noble Energy had a negative net margin of 19.93% and a positive return on equity of 0.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Noble Energy, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

