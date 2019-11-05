Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on NOAH. Citigroup raised Noah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Noah from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Noah from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.09.

Get Noah alerts:

NOAH traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.27. 310,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,423. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.14. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.89. Noah has a one year low of $26.48 and a one year high of $60.14.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The asset manager reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $126.96 million during the quarter. Noah had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 26.24%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Noah will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOAH. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Noah in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Noah in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Noah in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Noah by 5,369.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,227 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Noah by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,810 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

About Noah

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Noah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.