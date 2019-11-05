NIPPON YUSEN KA/S (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) Sets New 1-Year High at $3.76

NIPPON YUSEN KA/S (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.76 and last traded at $3.64, with a volume of 2510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.64.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered NIPPON YUSEN KA/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

Get NIPPON YUSEN KA/S alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha provides ocean, land, and air transportation services worldwide. It operates through Global Logistics, Bulk Shipping, and Others segments. The company offers various logistics services, including liner trading services, such as container shipping, and terminal and stevedoring services for containerships, car carriers, and cruise ships; and air cargo transportation services.

Read More: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for NIPPON YUSEN KA/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIPPON YUSEN KA/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.