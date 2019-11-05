Nielsen (NLSN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NLSN traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,260,809. Nielsen has a fifty-two week low of $19.86 and a fifty-two week high of $28.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Get Nielsen alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NLSN shares. ValuEngine cut Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Nielsen from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup set a $28.00 price target on Nielsen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nielsen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.