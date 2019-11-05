Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) Declares $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share on Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th.

NASDAQ:NXST traded up $2.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $99.10. 6,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,033. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.11 and its 200-day moving average is $102.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Nexstar Media Group has a 1-year low of $70.51 and a 1-year high of $119.93.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $649.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. Nexstar Media Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.55, for a total transaction of $66,593.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at $399,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens set a $150.00 price objective on Nexstar Media Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. BidaskClub cut Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.63.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

