Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) Declares $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share on Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th.
NASDAQ:NXST traded up $2.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $99.10. 6,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,033. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.11 and its 200-day moving average is $102.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Nexstar Media Group has a 1-year low of $70.51 and a 1-year high of $119.93.
Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $649.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. Nexstar Media Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens set a $150.00 price objective on Nexstar Media Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. BidaskClub cut Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.63.
Nexstar Media Group Company Profile
Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.
