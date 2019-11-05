Nexa Resources SA (NYSE:NEXA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Nexa Resources SA (NYSE:NEXA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.46.

NEXA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Nexa Resources to $11.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexa Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Nexa Resources in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut Nexa Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Nexa Resources from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Get Nexa Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NEXA opened at $9.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.62. Nexa Resources has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $13.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 68.31 and a beta of 0.45.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NEXA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Nexa Resources by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 23,109 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nexa Resources by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 263,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 30,312 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Nexa Resources by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 518,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,969,000 after purchasing an additional 123,200 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nexa Resources by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.62% of the company’s stock.

About Nexa Resources

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. The company owns and operates five mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Nexa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.