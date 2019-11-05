Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Given a $11.30 Price Target by BMO Capital Markets Analysts

BMO Capital Markets set a $11.30 price target on Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) in a report released on Sunday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexa Resources from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Nexa Resources from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Nexa Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Nexa Resources from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Nexa Resources from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.69.

Get Nexa Resources alerts:

NYSE:NEXA traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,540. Nexa Resources has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $13.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.70 and a 200-day moving average of $9.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 54.70 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Nexa Resources by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 64,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Nexa Resources by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nexa Resources by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 80,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 33,039 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Nexa Resources by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 40,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nexa Resources by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Nexa Resources Company Profile

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. The company owns and operates five mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Nexa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.