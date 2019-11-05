NewYorkCoin (NYC) Price Tops $0.0000

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 5th. NewYorkCoin has a market cap of $771,105.00 and approximately $180.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NewYorkCoin has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar. One NewYorkCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, YoBit, FreiExchange and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NewYorkCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.03 or 0.00675394 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010690 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001379 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00011192 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001117 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000301 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Profile

NYC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 4th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 134,024,588,760 coins. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NewYorkCoin is nycoin.community

NewYorkCoin Coin Trading

NewYorkCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Exrates, Trade Satoshi, FreiExchange and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NewYorkCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NewYorkCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NewYorkCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NewYorkCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.