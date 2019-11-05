Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.27.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NEM. Barclays set a $45.00 price objective on Newmont Goldcorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $43.90 to $41.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Newmont Goldcorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James set a $47.00 price objective on Newmont Goldcorp and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd.

NYSE NEM traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.55. The stock had a trading volume of 12,382,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,522,228. Newmont Goldcorp has a 52-week low of $29.77 and a 52-week high of $41.23. The company has a market cap of $32.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). Newmont Goldcorp had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a positive return on equity of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Goldcorp will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.48%.

In other news, EVP E Randall Engel sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.65, for a total transaction of $135,275.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308,719 shares in the company, valued at $11,931,989.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total value of $307,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,840,906.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,805 shares of company stock worth $1,811,632. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 52.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,715,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,451,358,000 after purchasing an additional 30,786,889 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,649,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,218,213,000 after buying an additional 23,820,369 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 37,040,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,424,931,000 after buying an additional 9,198,168 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 63,100.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,032,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $308,996,000 after buying an additional 8,019,409 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,512,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $519,836,000 after buying an additional 3,328,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont Goldcorp

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

