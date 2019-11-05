Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $21.34, but opened at $20.60. Newell Brands shares last traded at $20.72, with a volume of 3,183,265 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 46.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NWL has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newell Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.10.

In other news, Director Michael Todman acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.76 per share, with a total value of $78,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 72,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,619.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 218.2% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.20.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

