Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 5th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%.

Shares of Newell Brands stock traded down $0.89 on Tuesday, reaching $19.97. 5,837,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,711,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.20. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. Newell Brands has a 1-year low of $13.04 and a 1-year high of $24.57.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 46.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Newell Brands will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Newell Brands news, Director Michael Todman acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.76 per share, with a total value of $78,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 72,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,619.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NWL shares. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Newell Brands from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. TheStreet raised Newell Brands from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks raised Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Newell Brands from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.10.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

